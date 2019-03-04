A Tucson man is recovering after being impaled by a pipe that flew through his windshield.

Michael Kramer told KOLD-TV in Tucson that he was driving on I-10 Monday morning when he suddenly found a giant rod sticking out of his arm.

Kramer, an Arizona Department of Corrections officer, says he was able to remain calm and call 911.

He was taken to a hospital where he had surgery.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Wednesday that the agency has been investigating the incident.

Troopers believe the metal pipe either rolled off a concrete work truck or was hit by another vehicle while in the roadway.