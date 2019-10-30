PAYSON, Ariz. — Search and rescue teams are looking for Pine-Strawberry Fire District Chief Gary Morris after he did not return from a hike in the Mazatzal Wilderness southwest of Payson on Tuesday morning.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said the 73-year-old was taking the Arizona Trail from Sunflower to the Doll Baby Ranch. He was scheduled to do 51 miles over four days.

Morris was last heard from when he called to say he was on schedule for his pick-up, the Pine-Strawberry Fire District said. He had said he would call when he made it to the end of the trail.

It has been more than 24 hours since he was due for his pick-up, the fire department said.

Morris is an avid hiker, being a fire chief and member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, the sheriff's office said.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter conducted a search from the air as Tonto Rim Search and Rescue looked on the ground, but crews were unable to find Morris Tuesday afternoon.

Search operations will continue through the night and into Wednesday.

Please do not call the Pine-Strawberry fire station or his family's phone lines for information or to express concerns, as those lines need to be kept open in case Morris reaches out.