Remote 'Pine Fire' burning in Prescott National Forest

Smoke will be visible from Interstate 17 and south of Pine Mountain Wilderness.

A new fire in Prescott National Forest was spotted Sunday.

The Pine Fire was discovered Sunday night after smoke was reported on Pine Mountain.

The fire had burned five acres and was caused by lightning.

Fire crews are protecting resources in its path, but the remote fire will soon be suppressed with monsoon rain.

Aerial photos of the fire showed a small plume of smoke from the mountainside.

Pine Mountain is in the Verde Ranger District of Prescott National Forest.