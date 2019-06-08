SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — School is back in session for many students and drivers might want to keep a close eye on those school zone signs.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office issued 211 speeding tickets over a two-day period during Operation Safe Kids.

The operation, that took place from July 30 to 31, focused on 20 school zones in the San Tan Valley.

During the early morning hours, while students were heading to school, deputies stopped 222 drivers, issued 211 citations and arrested three drivers for speeding.

One driver zoomed through a 45 mph zone at 75 mph. Another was clocked going 40 mph in a 15 mph school zone.

“As we start a new school year, I want everyone to understand that the safety of our children is paramount and something that I take very serious. Like many of you, I too have children in school and know that details like this are a great reminder to our drivers to take it slow through these school zones,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Operation Safe Kids joins resources from the traffic units of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Maricopa police, Apache Junction police and Casa Grande police.