Suspicious death reported on road leading up to Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff’s say they are investigating a suspicious death on the road that leads up to Mount Lemmon.

They say deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to an area of Molin Basin near Catalina Highway. Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately provide any information on the dead person.

They are telling members of the Mount Lemmon community to avoid the area during the investigation.

