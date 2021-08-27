Pima Animal Care Center seeing an increase in Parvo cases

The Pima Animal Care Center in Pima County is reporting an increase in Parvovirus and has treated 47 cases in five days.

In the past five days, PACC has treated 47 cases of Parvo and says it's highly contagious and deadly in unvaccinated dogs, according to a release from the center.

Most deaths from parvo will happen in the first two to three days, according to PACC. The virus is also said to be highly contagious among dogs.

“This illness progresses quickly,” Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, Director of Veterinary Services, said. “Puppies can go seemingly normal to severely ill in a matter of hours.”

There are two ways to prevent your pup from getting parvo:

Keep your pets up to date on vaccines. Here is a list of low-cost options in Pima County.

Don’t take puppies or unvaccinated dogs to public places until they are fully vaccinated.

Parvo can contaminate clothes, surfaces, bowls, colors, leashes and more. It can live on surfaces and soil for several months, PACC stated.

“It is very hard to get rid of parvo once it is in the soil of your back yard,” Wilcox said. “The best way to protect your pets is to keep them vaccinated. A $15 vaccine can literally save their lives.”

Some signs of parvo include:

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Pain

Fever

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Pima Animal Care Center is open Monday to Friday, from noon to 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.