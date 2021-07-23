Pima County Jail inmate collapses in cell, pronounced dead

Jail officials say 55-year-old Weldon Ellis collapsed in his cell Wednesday afternoon.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating the death of a Pima County Jail inmate.

Jail officials say 55-year-old Weldon Ellis collapsed in his cell Wednesday afternoon.

Medical personnel began giving aid to Ellis until Tucson Fire Department paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate him. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say Ellis was being held on a $10,000 bond for a 2020 case involving alleged identity theft, fraud and forgery.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death.