PCSO: Pima County inmate dies in custody

Corrections officers reportedly found the man unresponsive in his cell during a safety check. PCSO said he'd been dealing with "various medical conditions."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Pima County inmate who was "dealing with various medical conditions" died in custody over the weekend, county sheriff's office officials said. His cause of death has not been determined.

According to the report, corrections officers found 40-year-old Casey Krizan unresponsive in his cell during a safety check on Sunday, Sept. 3. Despite attempts to save his life, first responders pronounced Krizan dead.

The sheriff's office noted that Krizan suffered from "various medical conditions" since his initial booking, but it was unclear if those conditions played a part in his death. Investigators didn't find any suspicious circumstances in his death, officials said.

An autopsy was performed, but authorities are still waiting for the results of a toxicology report, and the investigation is ongoing.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Up to Speed