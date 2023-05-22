Pima County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway

The man was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead on the scene, Pima County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — The death of a Pima County inmate over the weekend is under investigation, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

A corrections officer reportedly found the man unresponsive in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex early Saturday morning.

Prison staff started emergency life-saving measures, but the Tucson Fire Department pronounced the man dead on the scene, officials said.

So far, detectives have found no sign of trauma and no suspicious circumstances in the man's death. However, authorities have not released an official cause of death.

The man's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."