Pilot okay after crash landing small plane in Prescott

The pilot told authorities that he "lost his engine" shortly before taking off.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A pilot is safe after he had to crashland a small plane in Prescott Sunday morning, officials said.

The pilot of a Cessna 172 told authorities that he "lost his engine" shortly after taking off from the Prescott Regional Airport around 9 a.m.

The pilot put the aircraft down in vacant scrubland east of Willow Creek Road in between James Lane and Warrior Way.

He was not injured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the engine failure.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.