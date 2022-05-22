Pilot okay after crash landing small plane in Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A pilot is safe after he had to crashland a small plane in Prescott Sunday morning, officials said.
The pilot of a Cessna 172 told authorities that he "lost his engine" shortly after taking off from the Prescott Regional Airport around 9 a.m.
The pilot put the aircraft down in vacant scrubland east of Willow Creek Road in between James Lane and Warrior Way.
He was not injured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the engine failure.
RELATED: Families of 2 veterans killed in chopper crash at Chandler airport file $20M notice against city
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.
At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.
We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.
12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.
Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by signing up for our daily newsletter. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page.