Did F-35 pilots out of Luke Air Force Base draw a phallic symbol in the sky? That would appear to be the case, but it wasn't intended to be.

Photos of the peculiar-shaped contrails surfaced Tuesday and quickly made their way around the internet.

But, not to be confused with others who have drawn sky phalluses before, this one was apparently not on purpose.

Luke AFB officials told the Air Force Times the F-35 pilots did not intend to draw the male genitalia in the sky. It was an unfortunate accident as the pilots conducted some training maneuvers.

"There was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight,” a base spokesperson told the publication.

According to Air Force Times, this might just be the first time the F-35 has been connected to such an interesting sky drawing as this.

Brad Tabora