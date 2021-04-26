Phoenix student sparks viral 'Josh Fight' in Nebraska

Around 1,000 people showed up for the "fight" which ended up being for a great cause for children’s hospitals in Nebraska

PHOENIX — “Be careful what you post on the internet because you might end of fighting strangers in Nebraska,” is the Josh Swain quote that describes this story.

What started out as a joke for 22-year-old UArizona student, Josh Swain, turned into a bizarre but equally awesome event.

“Nothing like that has ever happened in my entire life,” said Swain.

The Chaparral High School alum took to Facebook a year ago and challenged as many Josh Swain’s as he could to a battle. The winner would earn the right to keep the name. The location, a random spot in Nebraska.

“I just picked some coordinates in a random field and just put those on just for the joke. A week and a half ago, somebody was like ‘hey, this is actually private property.”

That’s when Josh decided to make the event details official, and the “Josh Fight” was born.

Swain’s quick thinking paid off, the event was a huge success with around 1,000 people in attendance, all for a good cause.

“I thought the best way everybody could get behind is to make it a charity event.”

The group raised more than $12,000 for children’s hospitals in Nebraska and collected hundreds of pounds of items for a local food bank.

The winner of the “Josh Fight”, was 4-year-old Josh Jr., dubbed ‘Little Josh’.

“I had a megaphone with me, I just immediately ran over and said, ladies and gentlemen we have our winner.”

For Josh Swain and the rest of the Joshes, fighting strangers in Nebraska worked out for a whole lot of good.