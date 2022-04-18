Sky Harbor ends mask mandate

PHOENIX — Masks will no longer be required for travelers and employees at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, officials announced Monday afternoon.
Airport officials said the decision was made in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the Federal mask mandate.
On Monday, a federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate covering air travel and other public transportation Monday, major U.S. airlines are confirming that masks are now optional for passengers on most flights.
Likewise, the White House has acknowledged that the mandate is “is not in effect at this time," but added that federal agencies are currently deciding how to respond to the judge’s order.
Travelers around the country celebrated as they heard the news.
12 News' Erica Stapleton was mid-flight when passengers started cheering in response to the restrictions being lifted.
Kyle Mann said the passengers on his flight applauded as the stewardess announced the end of the mandate. Mann said she broke into tears as she got to take off her mask for the first time in two years.
Southwest Airlines employees embraced each other as they heard the news.
"I can finally see what people look like!" one employee said.
On a Delta Airlines from Atlanta, passengers celebrated by erupting in cheers as they heard the news.
Masks will continue to be available in Sky Harbor vending machines and free of charge at airport information counters, airport officials said.
The CDC continues to recommend wearing masks in indoor public transportation settings.
