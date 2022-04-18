Sky Harbor ends mask mandate

Airport officials said the decision was made in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the Federal mask mandate.

PHOENIX — Masks will no longer be required for travelers and employees at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, officials announced Monday afternoon.

Airport officials said the decision was made in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the Federal mask mandate.

On Monday, a federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate covering air travel and other public transportation Monday, major U.S. airlines are confirming that masks are now optional for passengers on most flights.

Likewise, the White House has acknowledged that the mandate is “is not in effect at this time," but added that federal agencies are currently deciding how to respond to the judge’s order.

Travelers around the country celebrated as they heard the news.

12 News' Erica Stapleton was mid-flight when passengers started cheering in response to the restrictions being lifted.

When you’re actually on a flight & they tell you the federal mask mandate is lifted for travelers. Lots of cheering from passengers on board. Then flight crew started playing this on the speakers 🔊🔊🔊 #masks #nomasks #thisjustin #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/3okmVtl69g — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) April 18, 2022

Kyle Mann said the passengers on his flight applauded as the stewardess announced the end of the mandate. Mann said she broke into tears as she got to take off her mask for the first time in two years.

Plane applauded as the stewardess announced the end of the mandate. She broke into tears as she got to take off her mask for the first time in 2 years 😭 pic.twitter.com/WlCpZk30QM — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) April 19, 2022

Southwest Airlines employees embraced each other as they heard the news.

"I can finally see what people look like!" one employee said.

Here’s the reaction today from two Southwest employees who have been forced to participate in theater in their workplace long after most Americans. The travel mask mandate has been halted, 3 months after the CDC admitted that cloth masks are ineffective. #covid #maskmandate pic.twitter.com/dXBCc94dLY — THE FOLKDANCER (@JustinFolk) April 19, 2022

On a Delta Airlines from Atlanta, passengers celebrated by erupting in cheers as they heard the news.

Masks will continue to be available in Sky Harbor vending machines and free of charge at airport information counters, airport officials said.

The CDC continues to recommend wearing masks in indoor public transportation settings.

