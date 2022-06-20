Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opens new concourse in Terminal 4. Here's what you have to look forward to

Mayor Kate Gallego and other city officials cut the ribbon Friday on what is Terminal 4's eighth concourse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport debuted a new concourse inside its busiest terminal Monday.

Today is the day!!!! @SouthwestAir flights are arriving and departing from their new home at the Eighth Concourse. The new 8-gate concourse features world-class dining, retail, & amenities. It also features a new transfer bridge connecting the north and south concourses. pic.twitter.com/OFvODNF0it — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) June 20, 2022

Mayor Kate Gallego and other city officials cut the ribbon Friday on what is Terminal 4's eighth concourse.

Southwest Airlines will be occupying the concourse, which will provide eight more gates.

The 275,000-square-foot space will include branches of locally-owned restaurants and shops, access to charging stations at every seat and other amenities.

Local favorites Pedal Haus Brewery and Berry Divine – Acai Bowls will be in the new concourse as well as regional concepts like Bobby’s Burgers and Eegee’s as well as national chain Chick-Fil-A and Sip Coffee & Beer.

The retail shops will feature products from Changing Hands Bookstores, Made Art Boutique and Melrose Pharmacy. The Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club will provide travelers with a menu with a focus on local items.

Airport revenue funded the $310 million concourse.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

Up to Speed