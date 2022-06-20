Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opens new concourse in Terminal 4. Here's what you have to look forward to

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport debuted a new concourse inside its busiest terminal Monday.
Mayor Kate Gallego and other city officials cut the ribbon Friday on what is Terminal 4's eighth concourse.
Southwest Airlines will be occupying the concourse, which will provide eight more gates.
The 275,000-square-foot space will include branches of locally-owned restaurants and shops, access to charging stations at every seat and other amenities.
Local favorites Pedal Haus Brewery and Berry Divine – Acai Bowls will be in the new concourse as well as regional concepts like Bobby’s Burgers and Eegee’s as well as national chain Chick-Fil-A and Sip Coffee & Beer.
The retail shops will feature products from Changing Hands Bookstores, Made Art Boutique and Melrose Pharmacy. The Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club will provide travelers with a menu with a focus on local items.
Airport revenue funded the $310 million concourse.
What is the Valley?:
“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.
The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:
Mesa
Chandler
Scottsdale
Tempe
Glendale
Surprise
Peoria
Gilbert
El Mirage
Avondale
Litchfield Park
Goodyear
Buckeye
Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.
The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.