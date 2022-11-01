Phoenix police officer who survived wrong-way crash back at work

The Phoenix Police Department says Officer Chase McCance has returned to work after spending the last year recovering from a dangerous crash.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix police officer who survived a destructive head-on crash last year and underwent months of rehabilitation is now back at work.

Officer Chase McCance has returned to patrolling Phoenix's streets after taking a long leave of absence to recover from a crash reported on Jan. 1, 2021.

"Today, after more than a year of intensive rehab, he’s hitting the streets again for his first shift back," Phoenix police wrote on Tuesday.

McCance's police car was struck by a pickup truck driving in the wrong direction near Cactus Road and 27th Street. McCane was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his hip, shoulder, ribs, and jaw.

Dylan Ray Johnson, the truck's driver, admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. He was charged with several counts of aggravated assault and endangerment.

Court records show Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to some of the charges and was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections for 4.5 years, followed by a 4-year term of supervised probation.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Officer Chase McCance was struck head on, by a wrong way drunk driver. Chase fought for his life and won. Today, after more than a year of intensive rehab, he’s hitting the streets again for his first shift back. Welcome back Chase, we are so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/cAMJZUFRG3 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 11, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.