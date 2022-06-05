Phoenix police looking for man suspected of strangling woman to death on city bus

Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road after receiving reports of a person on a bus who was not breathing.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a man they said stranged a 41-year-old woman to death on a city bus Friday morning.

Authorities said around 8 a.m., officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road after receiving reports of a person on a bus who was not breathing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 41-year-old woman, later identified as Diane Craig, with signs of strangulation.

Police said Craig was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to name Joshua Bagley a suspect in her death. Bagley has not been located.

The Phoenix Police Department is asking for help locating Bagley.

Anyone with information about this incident, or Bagley’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

This is an active investigation. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed