Phoenix police investigating young woman's death

Audrey Valverde-Ramirez, 26, was found Sunday night suffering from gunshot wounds near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was shot and killed Sunday night near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue.

At about 10 p.m., officers discovered Audrey Valverde-Ramirez, 26, suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.

The case is similar to another woman who was found dead from gunshot wounds last week in central Phoenix. Michelle Tate, 34, was shot and killed near Bethany Home Road and Black Canyon Access.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.