Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office

Police said several items had been taken from the building sometime during the night.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix, campaign officials confirmed Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to Hobbs' campaign headquarters near Central and Virginia avenues Tuesday at around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered several items had been taken from the building sometime during the night.

No suspects have been identified, according to Phoenix police.

Police said detectives are checking security cameras in an attempt to identify and locate the people involved.

Hobbs' campaign officials sent the following statement Wednesday evening:



“Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe.

“Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years, Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.

“It won’t work. Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race.”

Hobbs' campaign office also released surveillance photos showing the person who may have carried out the burglary.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

