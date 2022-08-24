Better call in claw enforcement! Phoenix PD, Phoenix Fire get catty over kitten rescues

Things got a little catty between Phoenix's firefighters and police officers as they playfully fought over bragging rights to kitten rescues Wednesday.

PHOENIX — On this edition of "Claw and Order," things got a little catty between Phoenix firefighters and Phoenix police as they playfully fought over bragging rights to kitten rescues.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department took to Twitter to prove they are ready to rescue cats, too, posting a video of an officer saving a kitten from a hole. The department tagged the Phoenix Fire Department, saying firefighters aren’t the only ones who know how to rescue kittens.

.@PHXFire isn't the only ones who know how to save kittens 😉 #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/9r5uFYgE1N — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 24, 2022

It didn’t take long for Phoenix Fire to shoot back a sassy message congratulating Phoenix PD, offering to “celebrate over donuts.”

Great save, @PhoenixPolice! 🐱👏 Let us know when we can celebrate over donuts together 🍩 https://t.co/xIn1fXIQv3 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 24, 2022

"Sounds great! Just let us know when you wake up from your afternoon nap!" Phoenix PD responded.

Sounds great! Just let us know when you wake up from your afternoon nap. 😴 https://t.co/YVrF48hZmW — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 24, 2022

Phoenix Fire wasn’t going to let that one go saying. “We will! And remember being this awesome takes a lot of energy."

We will! And remember, being this awesome takes a lot of energy 😉 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 24, 2022

Seriously though, it’s nice to see the departments having a little fun with each other.

And if "kitten around" results in more cats getting saved, then let the games continue.

