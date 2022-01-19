Phoenix Mexican restaurant tops Yelp’s 100 best restaurants of 2022 list

Cocina Madrigal made Yelp’s Top 100 debut in 2019, but this year marks their first time topping the list.

PHOENIX — Yelp announced its winners for the “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022” Wednesday, and one Arizona restaurant received the highest honor.

Topping this year’s list is Cocina Madrigal, a father and son owned Mexican restaurant in South Phoenix.

Diners’ favorite dishes include Chicken Enchiladas, Oaxaca Fundido, Beef Birria Enchiladas, and the Mesquite Grilled Romaine Salad.

The company picked its winners by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the company ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, geographic representation, and other factors.

According to its website, the restaurant has won many awards, including: “The 10 Best Restaurants in Phoenix,” “Best of Phoenix 2019,” and “Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States.”

Cocina Madrigal made Yelp’s Top 100 debut in 2019, but this year marks their first time topping the list.

Other Arizona winners included:

WoodBarn BBQ in Queen Creek

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour in Phoenix

CAPS Sports Grill in Phoenix

Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits in Phoenix

Cocina Madrigal is located at 4044 S. 16th Street in Phoenix.

