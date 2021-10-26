Phoenix inmate escapes federal custody

PHOENIX — Federal authorities are searching for a convict who escaped Tuesday morning from a minimum-security facility in north Phoenix.
Rosann Tercero, 36, was discovered missing shortly after midnight from a satellite camp positioned next to the Federal Correctional Institution of Phoenix, located near Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive.
Tercero was serving a 117-month sentence for possessing and distributing methamphetamine in New Mexico.
She's described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at 602-382-8768.
