Arizona

Phoenix inmate escapes federal custody

Authorities are searching for Rosann Tercero, 36, after she escaped Tuesday morning from a minimum-security facility in Phoenix.
Credit: U.S. Bureau of Prisons

PHOENIX — Federal authorities are searching for a convict who escaped Tuesday morning from a minimum-security facility in north Phoenix.

Rosann Tercero, 36, was discovered missing shortly after midnight from a satellite camp positioned next to the Federal Correctional Institution of Phoenix, located near Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive.

Tercero was serving a 117-month sentence for possessing and distributing methamphetamine in New Mexico. 

She's described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at 602-382-8768.  

