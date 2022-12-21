You're a mean one, Phoenix! Study names city one of the top 10 'Grinchiest' in the US

It looks like not everyone in the Valley is a fan of the holiday season, according to a recent study by FinanceBuzz.

PHOENIX — You're a mean one, Phoenix!

The company ranked 50 of the country's largest cities to determine which ones were the "Grinchiest," or had the least holiday spirit.

The study focused on five major Christmas-themed categories:

Community celebrations and decor (number of holiday events, ice skating rinks, decorations and Christmas tree lots per 100,000 people) Holiday shopping (number of holiday markets, toy stores, gift shops per 100,000 people) Holiday season of giving (number of food banks, homeless shelters, volunteers) Holiday cheer (Google Trends score for Christmas parties, lights, festivals, concerts and markets over the last five years) Holiday jeer (Google Trends score for bah humbug, I hate Christmas, Christmas sucks and the Grinch over the last five years)

Phoenix came in at #6 with an overall score of 28.3 because of its lack of holiday events, décor, shopping, and well, overall cheer.

And in case you're wondering, New York City was named the Grinchiest city in America.

Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, were named the least Grinchiest cities in America, thanks to their abundance of holiday festivals, events, and shopping centers.

The 10 Grinchiest cities are:

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

San Antonio, TX

Chicago, IL

Memphis, TN

Phoenix, AZ

Dallas, TX

Columbus, OH

Oklahoma City, OK

Houston, TX

The 10 least Grinchiest cities are:

Hartford, CT

Providence, RI

Minneapolis, MN

Orlando, FL

Pittsburgh, PA

Riverside, CA

Atlanta, GA

Salt Lake City, UT

Baltimore, MD

Cincinnati, OH

You can read the full study here.

Phoenix may get a bad rap in this particular study, but the city is not all bad.

Earlier this year, HomeAdvisor recently surveyed 2,200 residents in the 25 biggest cities in America to find out which cities have the most and least annoying neighbors and Phoenix ranked #1 for the least annoying neighbors in America.

So, let's prove Phoenix doesn't "stink, stank, stunk" when it comes to having the Christmas spirit.

Grab your friends and family and enjoy the holidays with 16 family-friendly events around the Valley.

