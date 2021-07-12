Phoenix holds off on vaccine mandate for city workers

The city announced Tuesday it was temporarily delaying a mandate that required employees to show proof of vaccination.

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Tuesday it was temporarily blocking a vaccine mandate it had planned to implement for all city employees.

Phoenix's workers were expected to show proof of vaccination by Jan. 18 or risk discipline or possible termination.

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the White House from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.

U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

Biden issued an executive order on Sept. 9 requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to comply with workplace safety guidelines developed by a federal task force.

Phoenix previously said because it has a large number of federal contracts, the city had to implement a vaccine mandate in order to comply with federal guidelines.

The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to discuss the vaccine mandate Tuesday afternoon.

In light of today’s federal court ruling, temporarily blocking a requirement for all federal contract workers getting the #COVID19 vaccine, the city of #PHX will pause implementation of the federal mandate requiring city workers be vaccinated by Jan. 18. pic.twitter.com/0XRW1VtJBt — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) December 7, 2021

