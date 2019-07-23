A Phoenix man died at Fossil Creek near the falls Sunday after he jumped into the water to help his son who was struggling, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

Gary Gaytano, 51, helped his son to shore but then slipped under water. He was found at the bottom a short time later.

Family members removed Gaytano from the water and lifesaving efforts were attempted.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office responded to the call along with Yavapai County Search and Rescue, Copper Canyon Fire and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Gaytano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.

