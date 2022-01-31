Phoenix Chamber Foundation set to release state of the Arizona Workforce Report

The chamber said the report validates buzz already circulating about the current labor climate and Arizona’s constrained market.

PHOENIX — As more employees join ‘the Great Resignation,’ companies are getting innovative to keep their top talent.

Thursday, the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation is releasing a state of the Arizona workforce report. The foundation will share insight into the overall state of the labor market and current and future talent gaps.

The chamber said the report validates buzz already circulating about the current labor climate and Arizona’s constrained market. Employers will also get details on how to work with educators to develop solutions to these current issues.

The foundation's chief innovation officer, Jennifer Mellor, said she expects to see the increase in job openings for the near future. This is happening as employees have left their companies for all kinds of reasons from retiring early, to childcare challenges, burn out and more.

“When we look at our job growth in the market, we’ve just seen exponential job growth," Mellor said. "And I don’t think there’s a day that you don’t pick up the paper or turn on the TV and hear about a new company that’s expanding or relocating to the Phoenix Market. That’s contributing to this tighter labor market.”

As companies struggle to fill vacancies, a new term is being thrown around with both employers and employees - 'The Great Renegotiation.' It refers to workers leaving their jobs because their salaries are not high enough, or they're asking for better pay or even a more flexible work environment.

In Arizona, the chamber foundation said a lot of employees are looking for different positions at new companies. Millennials are even considering re-skilling or re-training in the next year. And that is causing many to explore different career paths.

“Where Arizonans needs to be focused is getting key skills for the future of work," Mellor said. "We’re going to continue to see our workforce evolve and we’ll continue to see companies with higher level talent - Individuals with skilled trades or associates and bachelor degrees."

The chamber foundation said they’re seeing a lot of growth in the transportation, finance and healthcare industries in Arizona. And there are things Arizonans can do to stand out in the job hunt.

If you’re looking for a job now, the foundation recommended updating your resume and networking because there are a lot of opportunities.

The chamber foundation's workforce event is Thursday at Ability 360 in Phoenix.

