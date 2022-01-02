Valley 10-year-old gets special flight to help her fight rare disease

10-year-old Riley went from running around the soccer field to needing life-changing surgery. Two nonprofits made sure she got the flight.

PHOENIX — The community is rallying around 10-year-old Riley Sarver, a young Phoenix girl who went from playing soccer to needing life-changing surgery.

Riley suffers from Perthes disease - a rare disease causing severe bone damage. Riley has had a tough time but she's in great spirits and appreciates the Armer Foundation and Wings of Humanity for helping her at a challenging but vital time.

"Pain and not being able to walk but it's mostly pain," Riley explained.

Riley and her mom Meredith Stam gathered with both nonprofits at the Scottsdale Airpark Tuesday to take a flight to Baltimore for her emergency surgery.

"Surgery is tomorrow so I'm petrified of course but she's happy and she's good so this is just so wonderful this is huge. The recovery time is about three months. She'll be officially non-weight bearing again for a month and we'll do x-rays every four weeks to see where the bone is to make sure that it's staying the way that it's supposed to," Meredith said.

The Armer Foundation and Wings of Humanity stepped in to make sure Riley will get the surgery she needs.

"No parent should have to stress about how they're going to get things covered, their primary focus needs to be on their child, so we step in to make sure it happens," Jennifer Armer explained.

"Any time you see that smile on a child, sometimes they don't come in that condition, we're just delighted to be able to send her off with the support of this community and bring her back after that surgery," Stan Strom, Executive Director at Wings of Humanity added.

With her spirits high and so much support around her, Riley feels ready to ride out any challenges ahead. They're scheduled to come back home to Arizona in mid-February.

