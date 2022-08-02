Family dog clinging to cliff near Cottonwood rescued safely

Goldie had chased javelina out of her yard on Sunday. The family believes she chased one up the cliff and was too scared to make her way down.

SEDONA, Ariz. — After being lost for two days, a family pet was spotted stuck on a cliff near Sedona, prompting search and rescue efforts to save it.

Katrina Karr, with Yavapai Humane Trappers Animal Search and Rescue, were called to a cliff near Sugarloaf Mountain, outside of Sedona Monday evening.

“Our mission is to reunite lost pets with their owners, that’s our number one goal," said Karr.

While the rescue team tried to determine how to reach the dog, team members lowered food and water to her.

Meanwhile, the family that lost the dog was notified about social media posts from YHTASR, looking for help with the dog. The owner reached out and met with rescuers at first light.

“It’s awesome that there was an owner on-site to keep Goldie- Goldie is her name- keep her calm,” said Karr.

The owner, named Robert, climbed up the cliff to get to his dog. After some convincing, Robert was able to get Goldie to come to him and the pair walked back to safety.

“That was a good feeling,” said Karr. “That she was happy to see her owner and we just knew that it was going to end the way it should.”

What Karr and her team found out was, Goldie had chased so javelina out of her yard on Sunday. The family believes she chased one up the cliff and was too scared to make her way down.

Goldie is resting comfortably with her family and has no plans to chase javelina anytime soon.

