'Therapy saved my life': Personal trauma inspires Arizona mom to lead mental health nonprofit

A Valley nonprofit that pays the cost of mental health counseling for Arizonans is expanding its influence amid unprecedented demand.

ARIZONA, USA — The Hope Foundation’s business model is straightforward, directly paying for counseling sessions for individuals experiencing financial hardship.

“If we can give people the resources and tools to deal with anxiety, to get out of their homes, to feel happy, that’s how we create change,” said Hope Foundation CEO Jen Hildebrand.

Personal trauma inspires action by CEO

It wasn’t until Hildebrand was raising her own children that she finally reckoned with the trauma she experienced as a girl.

She decided to see a counselor.

“Therapy saved my life,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand was raised in a turbulent household. Her mother's boyfriend repeatedly abused her.

“Before therapy, I hated how I felt all the time,” Hildebrand said.

Anxiety and fear overwhelmed her. She coped by using anger.

“I was very confrontational, and it did not play out well as an adult, wife, mother, and friend,” she said.

Hildebrand’s progress during talk therapy inspired her to volunteer as a board member of the Hope Foundation several years ago.

Now the organization’s new CEO, Hildebrand, said she would not take a paycheck in order to direct a greater percentage of funds to those in need.

Huntsman Foundation donates $100,000

The Hope Foundation pays for up to two years of therapy sessions and to date has awarded 1,804 hours of therapy, said Hildebrand.

Mental health advocates appreciate the nonprofit’s simplicity. Hildebrand recently secured a $100,000 dollar-for-dollar donation from the Utah-based Hunstman Mental Health Foundation to continue the Hope Foundation’s mission.

The Hope Foundation is always seeking donations and is hosting a 5K family fundraiser, Ruck 4 Freedom, on Saturday, February 11, in Queen Creek.

The nonprofit provides financial sponsorships to low-income Arizonans who struggle to access therapy because deductibles are high, plans are too narrow, or they simply don’t have insurance.

Sponsorships are awarded according to financial need. Applicants can apply online.

“The applicants choose their own therapist. And we just provide the financial assistance to be able to pay for that,” Hildebrand said.

The foundation has also hired an insurance specialist to help individuals navigate the bureaucracy associated with the insurance industry. Red tape often prevents individuals from accessing counseling that is available to them.

Pandemic caused a rise in anxiety and depression

As recently as November, the American Psychological Association reported “a national mental health crisis” in America, with 8 in 10 psychologists reporting a rise in patients with anxiety disorders.

“During the pandemic, people weren’t leaving their homes. Kids weren’t able to go to school. If that would have been me as a kid, I think about the fact my mom was working. Her boyfriend was at home. School hours were hours of safety for me,” Hildebrand said, shaking her head.

She fears a new generation of children are combatting mental health challenges associated with isolation. Sadly, recent studies suggest she is correct.

“Things are more unpredictable. No one knows what the future looks like. The Hope Foundation is a direct way to create change,” Hildebrand said.

