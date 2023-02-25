Person found dead near Sunset Crater

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an unidentified person found near Sunset Crater on Friday.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A person was found dead near Sunset Crater on Friday, and due to an ongoing investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, information is limited at this time.

According to early reports, CCSO deputies were called to an area just south of Sunset Crater National Monument for reports that someone was dead.

Deputies found the person, and are currently investigating the death and the circumstances around it.

The deceased has not been identified, and police have not said if they suspect foul play at this time.

Authorities urge the public to contact CCSO at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness with any information about the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing, and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

