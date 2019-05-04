PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says permanent disability placards now are indeed permanent.

The department said Thursday that a change in state law eliminates a previous requirement for renewals after five years and that newly issued permanent placards no longer have an expiration date.

According to the department, the blue-colored permanent placards are designed to be a convenience for disabled motorists who may use more than one vehicle or for family members, friends or caregivers who drive a disabled person in a vehicle without a disability plate.

The change doesn't affect red-colored temporary disability placards that are valid for six months.

The department says blue placards with an expiration date can be exchanged at no charge for a new one without an expiration date by using the ServiceArizona.com website.