Pedestrian struck, killed in Scottsdale

Police were called to the scene near Via Linda and Mountain View Road just after 7 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Scottsdale Tuesday night.

The Scottsdale Police Department said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and remained on the scene.

Mountain View and Via Linda were closed in both directions while police worked to clear the scene.

🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 Mountain View and Via Linda is closed in all directions for a fatal traffic collision. Please avoid the area and find alt route. pic.twitter.com/sDKjn8drvr — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 1, 2022

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

