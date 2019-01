A man walking on SR 387 was hit by an Arizona Department of Public Safety sergeant Friday night and died at the scene.

ADPS said the sergeant was traveling northbound on SR 387, near milepost 3 right before 9:30 p.m. when he struck a pedestrian with the patrol vehicle.

Jason E. Rangel, 39, from Casa Grande was identified as the pedestrian walking in the lane of traffic, DPS said.

Rangel died at the scene. The sergeant was not injured, DPS said.

The investigation is ongoing.