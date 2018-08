A 60-year-old man was killed while crossing North Highway 89 around 9 p.m. on Friday, according to Flagstaff police.

Sgt. Cory Runge said investigations show the 60-year-old man was not using a crosswalk at the time.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, according to police.

Police identified the victim as Larry Landavazo.

The investigation by Flagstaff police is ongoing.

