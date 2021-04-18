PD: Mohave County deputy shoots, kills man after multiple vehicle pursuits, confrontation

Lake Havasu City PD is investigating the shooting and says it happened when a deputy tried to make contact with the driver after several pursuits.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Lake Havasu City Police Department is investigating after a Mohave County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect after a pursuit on Saturday in Kingman.

It is procedure for outside agencies to investigate officer-involved shootings. Lake Havasu City sent information on the incident, which involved the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release from Lake Havasu City, deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office tried to conduct a traffic stop around 9 p.m. in Kingman when the vehicle failed to stop and the driver led deputies on a low-speed chase.

During that pursuit, the driver allegedly began driving erratically into on-coming traffic on North Stockton Road and deputies terminated the pursuit.

Police say a short time later, the same vehicle was seen travelling back down North Stockton Road, rammed a Mohave County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle, and another low-speed chase ensued, and was later terminated again because the driver was moving into on-coming traffic.

According to Lake Havasu City, the deputies searched for the vehicle and later found it near McVicar Avenue where the driver allegedly tried to ram another sheriff's office vehicle.

This led to another low-speed chase and eventually, police say the vehicle pulled into a residential driveway on McVicar Avenue.

According to the release from Lake Havasu City, at that point a deputy tried to make contact with the driver and a "confrontation ensued" leading to the deputy firing several shots from his duty weapon, striking the driver.

The release from Lake Havasu City did not say whether or not the driver was armed or what caused the shooting specifically.

The driver was taken to the Kingman Regional Medical Center where he died.

The names of the driver and the deputy involved are not being released at this time and Lake Havasu PD's investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for later updates.