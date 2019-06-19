Scottsdale police earlier this month arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on charges of speeding and driving with a suspended license, according to the booking report.

Police said the arrest happened on June 6. The report says Nkemdiche faces misdemeanor charges of exceeding the speed limit by 20 to 45 mph and driving with a suspended license.

The report did not give further details about the incident.

The Cardinals said in a statement Wednesday it was aware of the arrest:

“We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche. We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league’s personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate.”