PCSO: Spike strips stop woman trying to transport migrants through Arizona

Kierra Jones, 35, was booked into jail after six people were seen jumping out of her vehicle Tuesday morning in Pinal County.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they allegedly attempted transport a group of non-citizens along Interstate 10.

Kierra Jones, 35, was booked into the Pinal County jail for allegedly trying to evade authorities after six migrants were seen jumping out of her vehicle along the freeway near milepost 200.

A deputy had initially tried to conduct a traffic stop, resulting in the driver briefly stopping the vehicle to let the six individuals exit her vehicle.

Jones then sped off and a PCSO deputy pursued the suspect's vehicle along I-10. Her car was immobilized after running over spike strips that had been placed on the freeway, PCSO says.

The six passengers from Jones' car were determined to not be U.S. citizens and were turned over to Border Patrol officials.

