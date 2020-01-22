TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's Department identified the human remains found in the Pima Canyon Trailhead Dec. 30 as Steven Brashear on Tuesday.

Back on Dec. 27, OVPD released that its officers were on the lookout for Steven Brashear who was last seen on Dec. 7. Police say the 66-year-old traveled to Tucson from Bartlesville, Okla. with another man in a gray Audi Q5 SUV with Oklahoma temporary plates. Police believe he arrived in Tucson in the late afternoon Dec. 8., and may have been picked up by a different vehicle by an unknown person.

Police in Oklahoma said they tracked Brashear's cell phone, which was pinpointed to a location within a three-mile radius of Oracle and Hardy roads. Despite this, police were unable to locate the Oklahoma resident.

PCSD later discovered human remains a mile into the Pima Canyon Trailhead.

There was evidence that mountain lions consumed the person after he passed. Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner also stated that they do not believe the cause of death was related to a mountain lion attack.

In the interim complaint released by PCSD Jan. 6, investigators stated that they believe Brashear is dead.

Daylan Jacob Thornton was arrested Jan. 3 for reportedly stealing Brashear's vehicle. He was also named a person of interest in the initial investigation at the Pima Canyon Trailhead.

Brashear's cause of death has not yet been determined, according to PCSD.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 520-229-4900.

