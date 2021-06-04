Payson police ask residents to be on alert after alleged child luring attempt

A man came from a wooded area and attempted to coax a young girl riding her bicycle on the road to go back into the woods with him by a promise of “candy."

PAYSON, Ariz. — Officials from the Payson Police Department are asking for residents to be on the lookout after reports of an alleged luring attempt in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a man came out of a wooded area near Dealers Choice Road on June 3 around 7:30 p.m. and attempted to coax a young girl riding her bicycle on the road to go back into the woods with him by a promise of “candy."

Police said the man was described as a white male with an average build, approximately 5’10” with salt/pepper colored hair that is about medium length. He was also described to have a mustache that went to both corners of his lips.

The man in question was also described as “dirty,” but wearing clean clothes. He was said to be wearing black or dark grey shorts, tennis shoes and a long sleeve black t-shirt or sweater, officials added.

The man allegedly returned into the woods to the West of where Dealers Choice Road curves and could not be found, police said.

If you or someone you know has seen this man, please call the Payson Police Department immediately at 928-474-5177.

