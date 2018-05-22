FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Those planning to escape to Northern Arizona for a relaxing outdoor trip on Memorial Day weekend should check ahead, because their favorite hiking or camping spot in the Coconino National Forest may be closed.

The deputy public affairs officer with the Coconino National Forest, George Jozens, said forest closures aren’t something new. They’re all about fire prevention in places where it’s not easy to fight flames and “to protect areas that provide drinking water for Northern Arizona and down on the rim,” Jozens said.

The six regions on this map will close starting Wednesday, May 23, at 8 a.m. They include many popular recreation areas like the Blue Ridge Reservoir, the San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden.

Both locals like Chris Huntley and tourists like Arlen Penalagan and Martin Kellen of Canada agreed—this past winter really left us dry and there weren't many other options.

“It doesn’t take a lot, so I’d rather not go to the woods for one month instead of not having them for years,” Huntley said.

“I did notice up at the top there’s some trails and some water levels where you could see the water is quite low,” Penalagan said.

“We’re going to go out a little later tonight and check out downtown,” Kellen said.

“Now is a good time to go learn Sedona, that’s part of our forest as well,” Jozens said.

Stage two restrictions remained in place for areas staying open. This means no campfires, no smoking and no off-roading. Propane stoves and fire rings are okay, but “if you come across a barrier, don’t cross it. If you come across a locked gate, don’t cross it,” Jozens said.

Until the Arizona monsoon rolls in around mid-July to quench this thirsty forest, going into a closure can cost trespassers a fine of up to $5,000, $10,00 for corporations, and land you in jail for up to six months.

Jozens warns that the campgrounds set to remain open will fill up quickly, so he recommends people make reservations fast here. Anyone with reservations in any of the areas set to close can inquire about refunds on the same site.

