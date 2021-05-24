Parents struggle to re-enter workforce, despite bonus from state

The state is offering a $2,000 bonus to those willing to enter the workforce again. But it’s not an easy decision for some parents.

PHOENIX — Thousands of Arizonans receiving unemployment benefits have a decision to make. The state is offering a $2,000 bonus to those willing to enter the workforce again. They will also have the option to receive a 3-month subsidy for childcare expenses.

But it’s not an easy decision for some parents.

The program offers bonuses for parents returning to work

The Back to Work Program laid out by the governor this month offers $2,000 to those who have returned to full-time work for at least 10 weeks and $1,000 to those who return part-time.

“It’s not just about money. Money is not more important than my daughter. We still need people to get vaccinated. We still don’t have a vaccine for children,” said Jennifer, an East Valley mother of a six-year-old girl.

Jennifer says she’s not comfortable leaving her daughter in childcare yet. The office administrator was laid off early on in the pandemic. As a single mom, she’s received some unemployment insurance from the state and has stayed home with her daughter, who attended kindergarten online.

A vaccine for kids under 12 not available yet

A vaccine won’t likely be available for kids under 12 until at least the fall or early 2022.

According to the CDC, the risk of a child getting seriously ill from COVID-19 is extremely low compared to adults.

Fewer childcare providers are available

State House Representative Mitzi Epstein says the Back to Work Program may not work for parents with childcare needs.

“There are just not nearly as many childcare providers out there as there were before the pandemic, and if you add to that the complexity of, 'Is my child going to be safe in childcare?' Parents are faced with really serious questions,” said Epstien (D).

"I hope that the plan works to incentivize some people to take a job if it's safe."

