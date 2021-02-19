Paratrooper rescued after getting tangled on Pinal County powerline

The man’s parachute was caught on a large power line near Arizona City and crews had to carefully extricate him from the high-powered lines.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Firefighters rescued a paratrooper who got tangled on a power line during a jump over Pinal County Friday morning, according to the Eloy Fire Department.

Firefighters say they had to coordinate with Department of Energy, ED4, and SRP before bringing the parachutist down safely using ladder trucks.

It’s unknown where the man was supposed to land or what the purpose of the jump was.

The man, who was not identified, was air lifted to a hospital for treatment.