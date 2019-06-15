PHOENIX — The owner of an assisted living facility in southern Arizona was indicted for alleged adult abuse, the state attorney general's office announced Friday.

Raul Lopez, owner of La Paloma Home for the Aging located in Nogales, was indicted last month on four counts of vulnerable adult abuse.

Court documents claimed Lopez recklessly caused a vulnerable adult to suffer physical injury or caused them to be placed in a situation where they would be endangered.

The alleged abuse against the unnamed 90-year-old victim occurred from Dec. 20, 2017, to Feb. 13, 2018, the attorney general's office claimed, and was only discovered after the victim was taken to a local hospital after a fall.

During examination, hospital staff found unreported pressure ulcers on both of the victim's feet and heels. Court documents also detailed pressure ulcers on the victim's hips and buttocks.

Doctors determined the feet wounds were consistent with chronic dry gangrene and said that they should have been noticed by caregivers if they were checking or caring on the patient.