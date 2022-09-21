Ruff day! Overheated dog rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale

Paramedics carried Diego the German Shepard down a steep part of the trail and removed the hiker and the dogs utilizing a UTV.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A dog who became overheated was rescued from a hiking trail in Scottsdale Wednesday, a good reminder about protecting your four-legged friends during hot weather.

Scottsdale firefighters said a female hiker was on the trail 3/4 of the way from the trailhead with her two dogs when "Diego" got overheated.

Scottsdale paramedics started cooling and rehydration efforts to help the 125-pound German Shepard, who was showing signs of heat exhaustion.

Paramedics carried Diego down a steep part of the trail and removed the hiker and the dogs utilizing a UTV.

A large sign is located at the beginning of Tom’s Thumb Trailhead, reminding hikers, “the desert heat can kill your dog.”

Paramedics said Diego was doing much better after five bottles of water

Heat-related safety tips for you and your pup

Do’s:

Verify the weather before you walk your dog outside: Try to avoid walking your dog mid-day when it’s the hottest. Try and limit your animal's exercise if it’s above 85 degrees.

Check the sidewalk or asphalt temperature: If it is too hot for you to touch, it is too hot for your dog's paws!

Walk your dogs in the cooler time of the day: Early in the morning before 10 am or after 5 or 6 p.m.

Provide shade for your outdoor pets: In the AZ heat and sunshine, your dog will need shade for cover and hopefully a breezeway there as well.

Don’t's:

Leaving your dog or cat in the hot car CAN BE FATAL! Temperatures in an enclosed vehicle will heat up quickly, and even when you think it’s reasonably cool out, the temperature in the car is likely 15-25 degrees hotter!

Don’t leave your dog outside in the summer heat. Not only can your dog’s skin burn in the heat, but they can get dehydrated and even suffer heatstroke. Never leave them outside in the heat for more than 30 minutes at a time if possible.

Do not forget to give your pets PLENTY water before you leave the house. Dogs can become severely dehydrated, especially in the hotter summer months. So always be sure to keep enough water for your dogs or cats no matter what, and place the water bowl or bucket where it’s in the shade all day too!

Up to Speed