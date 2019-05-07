MAYER, Ariz. -Firefighters were quick to stop a fire burning northeast of Mayer and southeast of Dewey from progressing Thursday afternoon.

The 894 acre Orme Fire started July 4. Crews were able to keep the fire from damaging any structures and ranches in the area.

Firefighters spent Thursday evening building containment lines. They will spend the next two days securing the perimeter of the fire and extinguishing any hot spots.

Fire crews hope to have the fire completely contained by Saturday afternoon. Orme Road south of Highway 169 will remain closed Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement officials are seeking information from anyone in the area of the fire who may have noticed suspicious activity between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said this would include hearing gunshots or explosions in that time frame and noting vehicles or people leaving the vicinity.

If you have information, contact the Prescott National Forest Law Enforcement line at 928-443-8111 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.