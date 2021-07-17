One woman dead, two injured in car crash in Tolleson

The woman was in the passenger seat and leaving a business when their car was hit at a high rate of speed, officials said.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A car crash in Tolleson left one woman dead and two people hospitalized, Saturday morning.

Officials said around 9:33 a.m., a Ford Crown Victoria was stopped in a driveway while leaving a business on N. 91st Ave and Garfield St. in Tolleson when it was hit by a Nissan Titan that was driving at a high rate of speed, police said.

The Nissan was going north on 91st Ave. and crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting the side of the Ford and killing the woman sitting on the passenger side of the Ford, Tolleson police said.

The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Officials said it's not known if impairment was a factor of the crash.

