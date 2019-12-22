MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A man suffered a minor ankle injury and a female passenger was uninjured after an ultralight aircraft crashed into Lake Havasu Sunday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies, the MCSO Dive and Rescue Team and Lake Havasu firefighters responded.

The plane crashed on land near Pilot Rock on the Arizona side of the lake.

The pilot said his engine shut off during his flight and he could not get it to turn back on.

He attempted to make an emergency landing, but his aircraft hit several rocks, which caused it to roll on its side.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now investigating the crash.