Interstate 17 northbound is closed just past Black Canyon City at milepost 249 due to a crash, ADOT says.

At least three vehicles were involved in the collision, according to DPS. The number of people involved and the extent of the injuries is unknown at the time, DPS said.

Drivers headed north should take alternate routes, delay their travel, or be prepared to wait.

BEFORE YOU GO: Check the traffic map

An alternative route is traveling through Payson on state routes 87 and 260 and reconnecting with I-17 in Camp Verde.

ADOT says there is no estimate for when lanes will reopen.

Southbound lanes are unaffected.

© 2018 KPNX