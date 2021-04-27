One dead, two injured in boating accident on Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park

The National Park Service says a commercial river trip boat overturned. Rescue crews weren't able to arrive on scene until the next morning.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — One person died and two were injured in a boating accident on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park on Monday.

The National Park Service says a report of a boating accident on the Colorado River near Kwagunt Rapid at river mile 56 was reported around 11 a.m. NPS says it was a commercial river trip that needed help with an overturned boat and injuries.

Grand Canyon National Park's swift water rescue team responded with two crews of rescue boats, which launched on Monday and arrived on the scene on Tuesday morning.

The park helicopter was not able to respond to the scene immediately due to weather conditions.

NPS says a 60-year-old woman on the river trip died in the accident. On Tuesday afternoon, the park helicopter evacuated two injured people and the woman who died.

Salvage operations of the overturned boat are ongoing.

NPS is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.