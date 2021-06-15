One dead, one injured after plane crashes near Gila Bend Airport

The second occupant of the plane was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the plane, officials said.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — Authorities said one person is dead and another has critical injuries after a plane crashed near the runway at Gila Bend Municipal Airport on Tuesday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and the second occupant of the plane was ejected during the crash and airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which investigates all plane crashes, said the plane crashed when it was departing the airport around 8:20 a.m. and the plane caught fire after crashing.

The identities of the occupants has not been released. Authorities have not specified what type of plane it was.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation along with the FAA.

12 News Verify