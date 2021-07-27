1 dead, another injured in Tucson small plane crash

The aircraft with two people on board crashed at Ryan Airfield.

TUCSON, Ariz. — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a small plane crashed at Ryan Airfield in Tucson, Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., a Long-EZ aircraft crashed near a runway at the city-owned airport, the Tucson Airport Authority said. Only two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The crash did not affect operations at Tucson International Airport, officials said.

The Tucson Airport Authority is aware of an incident this morning at Ryan Airfield (RYN). It is not affecting operations at Tucson International Airport (TUS). We will release more information as we learn it. — Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) July 27, 2021

