1 dead, another injured in Tucson small plane crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a small plane crashed at Ryan Airfield in Tucson, Tuesday morning.
Around 7:15 a.m., a Long-EZ aircraft crashed near a runway at the city-owned airport, the Tucson Airport Authority said. Only two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The crash did not affect operations at Tucson International Airport, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.
